We built Fan Central Station™ because the current mobile app market lacks a tool that allows fans to quickly and easily find live events near them, purchase tickets at face value, and buy official merchandise and authorized downloads from their favorite entertainers. As live entertainment fans ourselves, we have created the premium mobile platform for fans. Fans of music. Fans of comedians. Fans of collegiate and professional sports. Fans of live entertainment. Our seamless interface, up-to-the-minute content, and ease of use are second to none. And by offering only authorized tickets, audio and video downloads, and official merchandise, you can have peace of mind that the dollars you spend are supporting the live entertainers you love.