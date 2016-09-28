Live Entertainment Search Just Got Upgraded
Map-Based Search
Find ticketed events happening nearby, or use our search function to find events across the nation.
Save Time
Find live entertainment options quickly and easily. No more searching multiple online sources to find the live entertainment you want to see.
Authorized Audio
Listen to digital audio directly from your favorite entertainers, and help stop bootleg content.
Official Merchandise
Purchase authentic merchandise. Cheap imitations prevent money getting back to your favorite entertainers.
Authentic Tickets
Our search results only include authorized sources for tickets and they're updated multiple times per day. You can rest assured you'll never be directed to scalpers, bootleggers or counterfeiters!
Authorized Video
View authentic videos from your favorite entertainer. You get the freshest content, we weed out copyright infringers so the entertainer gets credit for your views.
Engage With Live Entertainers You Love
Find authentic streaming content, authorized tickets, and official merchandise from your favorite artists.
WHY WE MADE THIS
Live entertainment search is broken. Pay-for-placement search results allow authorized sources for tickets, audio and video downloads, and merchandise to be diluted with results which benefit copyright infringers and second-hand sellers and hurt fans and entertainers. Fans are increasingly using mobile devices to find local and timely entertainment information, but mobile search results are skewed and distorted by illegitimate and unauthorized vendors. Unauthorized and secondary ticket and merchandise sales also rob entertainers of their fair share of profits.
We built Fan Central Station™ because the current mobile app market lacks a tool that allows fans to quickly and easily find live events near them, purchase tickets at face value, and buy official merchandise and authorized downloads from their favorite entertainers. As live entertainment fans ourselves, we have created the premium mobile platform for fans. Fans of music. Fans of comedians. Fans of collegiate and professional sports. Fans of live entertainment. Our seamless interface, up-to-the-minute content, and ease of use are second to none. And by offering only authorized tickets, audio and video downloads, and official merchandise, you can have peace of mind that the dollars you spend are supporting the live entertainers you love.
